Avesoro Resources has announced the restart of mining and processing operations at the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

The company announced that, subsequent to its announcement of June 12, 2019, negotiations have now successfully concluded between the Company’s proposed open pit mining contractor, Orkun Group Sarl (“Orkun”) and former employees of the Company’s open pit mining department. Both the open pit mining and gold processing plant operations have now restarted at the Youga Gold Mine (“Youga”) in Burkina Faso.

Mining operations recommenced at Youga on June 15, with processing operations recommencing on June 16, following a period of building stockpiles. During the time that processing operations were suspended at Youga, the Company’s engineering team took the opportunity to bring forward and complete various scheduled electrical and mechanical maintenance tasks in and around the process plant.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented: “I am pleased to report that operations at Youga have now recommenced following the successful resolution of negotiations between the Orkun Group and our former open-pit mining employees.

My ongoing focus remains to minimise the impact of the temporary production stoppage at Youga, whilst successfully delivering the remaining transition to contractor mining operations at both Youga and New Liberty.

We reaffirm our revised 2019 production guidance of 180,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold, whilst assessing a number of project optimisation options, including ore sorting and heap leach scenarios at both New Liberty and Youga, with aims to further improve the economics of both projects.”

Source: Company Press Release