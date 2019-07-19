Swiss green power producer aventron and Statkraft have concluded a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Statkraft will purchase a total of 330 GWh of electricity from the Bargas solar park in Toledo from July 2020.

Image: aventron signs PPA with Statkraft for solar power. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze/Pixabay

The 50 MWp solar park will be built and operated without any government subsidies. In the coming weeks, aventron will start the construction of the solar park, which is located approximately 80km south of Madrid. Start of operations is expected to be in July 2020.

“The market for long-term power purchase agreements for renewable projects is developing slowly, although this is a crucial element for the marketability of subsidy-free green electricity production,” says Eric Wagner, COO of the aventron Group. “With Statkraft, we have found the right partner to realise our Bargas project on time. For aventron, the project is trend-setting.”

“With the power purchase agreement, we help securing the long-term financing of the solar park and thus contribute to the further expansion of renewable energy in Spain,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President Markets & IT in Statkraft. “Spain has set the target of achieving a 20% share of renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2020. We are very pleased to be working with aventron to contribute to this goal.”

Source: Company Press Release