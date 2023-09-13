The 806MW Vineyard Wind 1 project will generate enough electricity to meet the power needs of more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the US state of Massachusetts

Components of the first GE Haliade-X turbine transported through the hurricane barrier in New Bedford en route to the wind energy area off the coast of Massachusetts. (Credit: Worldview Films)

Avangrid, a sustainable energy firm and a member of the Iberdrola Group, has officially commenced the wind turbine installation phase for the Avangrid Vineyard Wind 1 project in the US. This phase follows the transportation earlier this week of the initial GE Haliade-X Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) from the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal to the wind energy development site, situated over 30 miles off the Cape Cod coastline.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “Over the past year, we have achieved significant milestones in the development of Avangrid’s Vineyard Wind 1, but the installation of the project’s first turbine stands as a singular landmark for offshore wind, clean energy, and climate action in the US.

“We are proud that local union labour will pioneer the installation of the massive GE turbines that will harness the winds off the shores of Massachusetts to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth.”

The GE Haliade-X holds the title of the largest turbine in the western world. With a nameplate capacity of 13MW and a power boost mode reaching 13.6MW, these turbines are a force to be reckoned with in the world of sustainable energy.

Each GE Haliade-X turbine has the capacity to provide power to more than 6,000 homes and businesses. A single rotation of one of these turbines can generate enough energy to sustain a Massachusetts household for an entire day.

These turbines feature massive blades that span 351ft each, while the rotor of the Haliade-X has a diameter of 722 ft.

The components transported to the project area for these turbines weigh 1,700 metric tonnes combined, surpassing the weight of more than eight Boeing 747 airplanes.

The Avangrid Vineyard Wind 1 project is an ambitious undertaking, featuring a total of 62 wind turbines with the capacity to generate an impressive 806MW of electricity. This substantial energy output is sufficient to meet the power needs of over 400,000 homes and businesses in the state of Massachusetts.

The components were transported by two unique 400-foot barges. When fully installed, these turbines will soar to a height exceeding 860ft.