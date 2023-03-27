Avangrid will supply clean energy from the True North solar farm, which is currently under development in Falls County, Texas, and will deliver 321MW of clean, renewable energy once it enters commercial operations by early 2025

Nuñez de Balboa photovoltaic plant in Badajoz, Spain. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Avangrid, the energy services and delivery company of Iberdrola Group, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply renewable energy to support the operations of Meta.

Under the terms of the PPA, Avangrid will procure power from 240MWac True North solar farm, which is currently under development in Falls County, Texas.

True North marks Avangrid’s first solar facility in Texas and will deliver 321MW of clean, renewable energy when it starts commercial operations, which is expected by early 2025.

The solar project would create more than 200 local jobs during its construction and operation.

Also, it is expected to generate over $40m in property taxes over 25 years, in Texas. The company has been operating more than 1,250MW of onshore wind facilities in the state.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “With projects like True North, we continue our mission of helping the country meet its ambitious clean energy goals, while also creating quality jobs and strengthening our local economies.”

“We are proud to sign this agreement with a partner like Meta who, like us at Avangrid, has a strong commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the U.S.

“With projects like True North, we continue our mission of helping the country meet its ambitious clean energy goals, while also creating quality jobs and strengthening our local economies.”

Avangrid is a large renewable energy operator in the US, with more than 8.6GW of installed renewable capacity, including 1.1GW of solar projects operating and under construction.

The company has a pipeline of more than 25GW renewable projects under development, comprising solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, and battery energy storage projects.

Meta is one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy, and its global operations have been supported by 100% renewable energy, since 2020.

With the current PPA, the True North project will support Meta’s upcoming data centre near Temple, its second data centre facility in Texas.

Meta renewable energy head Urvi Parekh said: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with AVANGRID to help bring new solar energy to support our local operations in Texas.

“True North will support our commitment to 100% renewable energy and represents additional investment and jobs for the region.”