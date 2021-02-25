The acquisition is expected to strengthen the Autodesk’s position as a provider of end-to-end water infrastructure solutions

Autodesk to acquire Innovyze. (Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.)

Autodesk has agreed to acquire Portland, Oregon-based water infrastructure software provider Innovyze for $1bn cash, subject to closing adjustments.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the Autodesk’s position as a provider of end-to-end water infrastructure solutions from design to operations, advancing its digital twin strategy.

Innovyze offers modelling, simulation, and predictive analyses solutions to enable cost-effective and sustainably designed water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants, and flood protection systems.

The company’s solutions are said to centralise infrastructure asset visibility to optimise the capital and operational expenses.

Innovyze CEO Colby Manwaring said: “For thirty-five years Innovyze has been a hidden part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world, helping to deliver fresh, clean water, managing sewage and flooding in our communities, and turning wastewater into safe water.

“Similarly, if you look at the built world around us, Autodesk’s design DNA is found in just about every structure you see above ground and below, so it makes strategic sense to bring together our complementary organizations critical to much of the world’s population. We look forward to completing the acquisition and getting to work, together.”

The transaction combines Innovyze’s portfolio with Autodesk’s design and analysis solutions, including Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks.

Autodesk Construction Cloud provides the civil engineers, water utility companies and water experts with capability to better respond to issues and to improve planning.

Innovyze has been providing advanced software for the water industry since 35 years.

The company has a global customer base of around 3,000, including utility companies across five continents, along with environmental and engineering consultancies.

Autodesk president and CEO Andrew Anagnost said: “We can achieve a more sustainable planet, but we can’t do it without responsibly managing our use of water and securing its future.

“An estimated $1.9 trillion is required to address global water infrastructure needs by 2030, and by fundamentally changing the way systems are designed, constructed, and operated, we are best positioned to overcome this challenge and realize the better world we’ve imagined.”