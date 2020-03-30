Aura is conducting minimal care and maintenance and leaching activities during the suspension and will keep the market informed of any updates

Aura Minerals announces temporary interruption of operations in Honduras following government declared state of emergency.

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today announced that operations at its San Andres Mine in Honduras are partially interrupted, in accordance with government-mandated restrictions in response to COVID-19.

On March 16, 2020, the Honduran National Defense and Security Council approved by PCM Decree 21-2020, among others, the suspension of work in the public and private sectors until March 29, 2020, with private companies such as Aura having to operate with a minimal work force for general maintenance no greater than 50 people. Minerales de Occidente, S.A. de C.V., the Company’s subsidiary which owns the surface and mineral rights of the San Andres Mine, requested and obtained authorization to operate the maintenance activities of its leaching process, while all mining operation are suspended in accordance with the governmental decree. On March 29, 2020, the Honduran National System for Risk Management (SINAGER) announced the extension of the suspension until April 12, 2020. Meanwhile, Aura is conducting minimal care and maintenance and leaching activities during the suspension and will keep the market informed of any updates.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which they live and work,” said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura.

