The station will consist of two power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each, with WWER reactors of generation 3+

The testing is one of the main stages of technical control. (Credit: AEM Technologies)

Atommash JSC (part of Rosatom’s engineering division – Atomenergomash) successfully tested the first steam generator for the first unit of Ruppur NPP in the Volgodonsk branch of AEM Technologies JSC . This is one of the main stages of technical control.

Previously, all the holes of the steam generator were closed with special plugs. Then the first and second circuits were filled with distilled water. The contours of the steam generator are examined in turn. In the zone of the primary circuit, specialists supply a pressure of 24.5 MPa (243 atmospheres), while the water temperature is 350 degrees Celsius. The second circuit receives a pressure of 11.45 MPa (115 atmospheres), while the water is heated to 300 degrees. Both indicators are 1.4 times higher than the working pressure.

During hydraulic tests, the first steam generator for Ruppur NPP confirmed the strength and density of the base metal and welds of the steam generator elements with supports.

A steam generator is a heat exchanger, it is part of a reactor installation and belongs to products of the first safety class. The length of the apparatus is about 14 meters, diameter – more than 4 m, weight – 350 tons. Four steam generators are part of the equipment of one nuclear power unit.

Ruppur NPP is designed and built according to the Russian project. The station will consist of two power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each, with WWER reactors of generation 3+.

Source: Company Press Release