Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa lithium project gets an environmental permit. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

African-focused lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium has secured an environmental permit for its Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana.

Granted by Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the approval will enable the company to advance the lithium project. It permits Atlantic Lithium’s proposed mining activities at the project based on the Environmental Impact Statement submitted by the company.

According to Atlantic Lithium, the latest development is a key step in the Ewoyaa lithium project’s overall permitting process.

The final EIS submission incorporated feedback from the EPA, following the draft submission in May 2024. It also addressed queries raised during public hearings held in Ewoyaa and Krofu, two of the local communities affected by the project.

Both public hearings, held in February and June 2024, were well-attended and showcased strong local support for the initiative.

Atlantic Lithium executive chairman Neil Herbert said: “The grant of the EPA permit marks a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine and follows a collaborative engagement process with the EPA and the residents of Project’s catchment area to ensure their alignment with the Company’s proposed activities at Ewoyaa.

“This approval is a testament to Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to acting as a responsible custodian of the land on which we operate, which we consider to be imperative to the long-term success of the Project. We are delighted to have full backing from the EPA and our local stakeholders.”

The Ewoyaa lithium project, which is said to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine, comprises the Ewoyaa lithium mine and processing plant. It is being advanced to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.

Atlantic Lithium secured the mining lease for the project from Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in October 2023.

Prior to that in June, the company released the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Ewoyaa project. The DFS confirmed the lithium project’s economic viability and profitability potential for the production of 3.6Mt spodumene concentrate over a 12-year Life of Mine (LOM).

According to the study, the Ewoyaa lithium project will require a capital cost of $185m. It also estimated a net present value (NPV) of $1.3bn and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 94% for the project.