The framework agreement outlines the negotiation process and the roles and responsibilities for all parties to transfer responsibility over the control and management of water and wastewater services

Atlantic First Nations Water Authority and Canada sign framework agreement to facilitate transfer of responsibility for water and wastewater services. (Credit: Offenburg from Pixabay)

The Government of Canada recognizes Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination and is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to independently deliver services and address the unique needs of their communities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority (AFNWA) announced the signing of a framework agreement that creates a path for the transfer of water and wastewater services for 15 First Nations communities in Atlantic Canada from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to the AFNWA.

The framework agreement outlines the negotiation process and the roles and responsibilities for all parties to transfer responsibility over the control and management of water and wastewater services. This agreement advances a new First Nations-led service delivery model and represents a step towards self-determination and greater control for First Nations over service delivery in their communities.

The framework agreement represents a key milestone for this innovative initiative as the AFNWA continues to work towards full autonomous operations by Spring 2022.

Once the transfer is complete, the AFNWA will assume responsibility and liability for water and wastewater services to over 4500 households and businesses on reserves, which represents approximately 60% of First Nations that live on reserves in Atlantic Canada.

Quotes

“With this framework agreement, Canada and the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority are taking an important step to renew the relationship with Indigenous peoples by putting control of essential services delivery rightly into the hands of First Nations. This First Nations-led initiative directly supports the advancement of self-determination for communities while strengthening control and management of water and wastewater infrastructure on reserves.”

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

“We are excited by the progress the AFNWA has made and the significance this agreement represents. We are well positioned for success with a utility established by First Nations, for First Nations. There is still much work to do, but we look forward to continuing the relationship with the Government of Canada to achieve our long-term goals.”

Chief Wilbert Marshall

Potlotek First Nation and Chair of the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority

“This is a unique opportunity for First Nations to take control of a service critical to the social, economic and environmental well-being of their communities. The AFNWA will not be going where the path may lead but instead will be blazing a trail for others to follow.”

Source: Company Press Release