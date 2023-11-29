The contract involves the supply of reactor tooling and components, along with engineering and technology services, to support the life extension of the CANDU reactor in Unit 1 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant

Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. (Credit: Zlatko Krastev/ Wikipedia)

SN Nuclearelectrica, in collaboration with Candu Energy, an AtkinsRealis company [SNC-Lavalin Group], and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal Crown corporation, officially inked a contract valued at C$781m ($575.4m). This agreement encompasses the provision of reactor tooling and components, along with engineering and technology services, aimed at extending the operational life of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1.

The signing ceremony transpired during the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris.

Nuclearelectrica had previously announced the completion of an awarding process. Following this, the company formally issued a notice of contract award to Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company [SNC-Lavalin Group], and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal Crown corporation.

The contract pertains to the supply of reactor tooling and components, along with engineering and technology services, to support the life extension of the CANDU reactor in Unit 1 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

It is important to note that the contract’s entry into force is contingent upon approval from the SNN General Meeting of Shareholders, and CCC awaits the final approval from the Government of Canada.

Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghiță said: “We are pleased to extend our collaboration for the refurbishment project of Unit 1 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant with AtkinsRéalis, which has already proven its experience and capabilities.

“As Unit 1 is a strategic pillar for Romania’s energy stability, we are proud to deliver this project to a standard of excellence and to continue to provide clean energy for the next 30 years after its refurbishment.

“Moreover, the life extension of Unit 1, as well as the two future CANDU units we plan to develop, will bring multiple benefits to Romania: the preservation of high quality jobs as well as the creation of new jobs, investments in the community, an important contribution to the local and state budget, as well as projects for the local supply chain, as part of our vision to create a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Being the exclusive licensee of the CANDU intellectual property portfolio and leveraging its distinctive expertise and know-how across all facets of CANDU technology, AtkinsRéalis stands out as the sole organisation to have played a prominent role in every CANDU reactor life extension project worldwide. This encompasses successful initiatives both completed and currently in progress across Asia, North America, and South America. Notably, AtkinsRéalis is actively engaged in ongoing CANDU reactor life extension projects in Ontario, involving 10 reactors at Darlington and Bruce Power.