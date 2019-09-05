LifeSafety Power was established in 2009 and has some 65 employees

Image: LifeSafety Power has been acquired by ASSA ABLOY. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

ASSA ABLOY has acquired LifeSafety Power, a leading US supplier of smart integrated access control power solutions for OEMs, integrators and end-users.

“I am very pleased to welcome LifeSafety Power into the ASSA ABLOY Group. LifeSafety Power constitutes a strategic addition to the Group and reinforces our position in access control solutions,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

“LifeSafety Power is a great complement to our access control portfolio – we are looking forward to incorporating their knowledge of power supply as well as power consumption throughout our access control portfolio,” says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

LifeSafety Power was established in 2009 and has some 65 employees. The main office is located in Libertyville, Illinois.

Sales for 2019 are expected to reach about USD 30 million (approx. SEK 290 million) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

Source: Company Press Release