Asante Gold enters into exclusivity agreement with Kinross Gold to purchase Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation to negotiate the potential purchase of all of their interests in Ghana (“Kinross Ghana”), including its 90% interest in the Chirano Gold Mine (“Chirano”).

Chirano is an open-pit and underground mining operation located in southwestern Ghana, immediately south of the Company’s Bibiani Gold Mine. It is 90% owned by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation. The Government of Ghana has a 10% carried interest.

Chirano was explored and developed in 1996 and began production in October 2005. The Chirano mine comprises the Akwaaba, Suraw, Akoti South, Akoti North, Akoti Extended, Paboase, Tano, Obra South, Obra, Sariehu and Mamnao open pits and the Akwaaba and Paboase underground mines.

Source: Company Press Release