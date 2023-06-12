Artemis Gold Inc. is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions

Artemis Gold Receives Initial Deposit Under Silver Stream Agreement. (Credit: Artemis Gold Inc.)

Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) (“Artemis Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received its first US$35.2 million deposit under the Silver Stream agreement (the “Silver Stream”) concluded on December 13, 2021 with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (“Wheaton”). The initial deposit forms part of the US$140.8 million that Wheaton has committed to fund toward construction of the Blackwater Gold Mine (“Blackwater”). Construction activities at Blackwater are underway and progressing in accordance with the Company’s project development plan.

More details of the Silver Stream are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form that is filed on the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Artemis Gold, said “The receipt of the first funding under the Silver Stream is an important milestone as it represents the first external funding being advanced toward Blackwater’s construction and reflects our financing partners’ confidence in the strong progress achieved to date.”

Source: Company Press Release