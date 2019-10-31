The new gasification facility will be constructed in a re-purposed building within the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority (LRSA) complex.

Image: The new facility is a closed-loop system which will not require fossil fuels during operations. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

US-based Aries Clean Energy has secured $65m financing for the construction of Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility in New Jersey.

The financing for the new facility includes $50m of “Green” tax-exempt bonds issued through the Union County Improvement Authority.

Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility will be constructed in a re-purposed building within the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority (LRSA) complex.

The facility will divert 130,000 tonnes of biosolids from landfills yearly and is expected to provide low-cost option for biosolids disposal in NY/NJ Metropolitan area.

It is expected to process 430 tonnes of biosolids each day into 22 tonnes of biochar, which can be used as a substitute for fly ash in concrete.

Construction of the new facility will be carried out by Riggs Distler & Company

During the construction phase, the project is expected to provide 60 jobs and 14 long-term and skilled jobs to operate the plant. Construction of the new facility will be carried out by Riggs Distler & Company that will begin immediately and is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aries Clean Energy CEO Gregory Bafalis said: “The Linden facility will be the most advanced biosolids processing facility in the world utilizing our patented fluidized bed technology.

“By using our environmentally friendly, renewable system, we will convert biosolids into completely renewable, beneficial products.

“We are looking forward to investing in the local community and serving the region with sustainable biosolids solutions that will contribute to a cleaner, greener, healthier planet.”

Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility is a closed-loop system that will not require fossil fuels during operations.

Reduction in greenhouse gases from the facility will come from a decrease in trucking miles associated with conventional disposal methods.

According to the company, the new gasification system is carbon negative and captures methane with a global warming impact 23 times greater than CO2 that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.