Argonaut common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange with no changes

Argonaut Gold and Alio Gold complete merger to create North American diversified intermediate gold producer. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (“Argonaut” or “Argonaut Gold”) (TSX: AR) and Alio Gold Inc. (“Alio” or “Alio Gold”) (TSX, NYSE-A: ALO) have completed the business combination to create a North American, diversified precious metals producing company with a strong portfolio of growth assets.

Pete Dougherty, President and CEO of Argonaut Gold, stated: “By combining Argonaut with Alio, we have created a diversified, intermediate gold producer with four producing mines, an enviable growth asset pipeline and increased capital markets scale. On behalf of the entire Argonaut Gold team I would like to personally welcome Ms. Paula Rogers and Mr. Stephen Lang to the Board of Directors.”

Argonaut common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange with no changes.

Alio shares are expected to cease trading on the NYSE American on July 1, 2020 and be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange after close of business on July 3, 2020. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, all of the Alio issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged on the basis of 0.67 of an Argonaut common share per each Alio common share (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Exchange Ratio was agreed upon based on the volume-weighted average prices of Argonaut and Alio common shares over the 20 trading days ended on March 27, 2020.

Alio shares deposited in an online trading account will update automatically to reflect the conversion to Argonaut shares, generally within two weeks of closing.

Source: Company Press Release