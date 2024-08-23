Argentina Lithium reports geophysical survey adds nearly 600 hectares of potential brine aquifer at Rincon West project and plans additional drilling. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), (“Argentina Lithium” or the “Company”) announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the “Property”), part of the Company’s Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province, Argentina. The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

The Property covers 1,456 hectares on the eastern flank of the Salar de Rincon, approximately 19 km east of the Company’s main Rincon West property block. The block is located adjacent to Rio Tinto’s Rincon Project and 1.1 kilometres northeast of Argosy Minerals’ Rincon Project.

A total of 24.2 line-kilometres of Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) sounding surveys were completed. The surveys provide electrical resistivity data capable of detecting and delineating conductive strata potentially associated with concentrated lithium brines. TEM soundings are an advanced reconnaissance technique frequently employed in the exploration of lithium salars, and the method was successful at delineating the potential brine aquifer for drill targeting at the Company’s Rinconcita II and Villanoveño II properties, where all holes drilled to date have intersected significant intervals of lithium-bearing brine.

“The TEM survey is a powerful tool that once again has provided us with excellent information for targeting. We are excited to move towards drilling at Don Fermin and to potentially define a second area for lithium resource delineation in the future.” stated Miles Rideout, V.P. of Exploration.

The TEM surveys, data modeling and presentation were completed by the Argentinean subsidiary of Toronto-based Quantec Geoscience Ltd., (“Quantec”). Quantec is a recognized leader in the industry, with experience spanning over 40 countries with over 5,000 geophysical projects. Quantec has considerable experience in the provision of geophysical services for the evaluation of salars in the Puna Region of Argentina.

A total of 129 soundings were completed at 200 metre intervals along eight east-west lines and three north-south lines. Data were acquired with a Geonics Ltd. PROTEM System operated in centre-loop sounding mode with 200 m transmitter loops. The sounding data were recorded at 2.5 and 25 Hz. repetition rates. The data were modelled with 1-D resistivity-depth inversions, which were compiled as 2D resistivity transects of the project. The maximum depth of investigation varied from 200 metres to as much as 1200 metres below surface.

Based on published drill data and geophysics from similar salar projects, the Company expects prospective aquifer zones to exhibit resistivities below approximately 5 Ohm-m. Brine-rich porous units are expected to produce resistivities on the order of 1 Ohm-m.