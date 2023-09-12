The new solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes

Arevon selects Bechtel to deliver newest solar project. (Credit: Bechtel/PR Newswire)

Bechtel announced it has been selected by Arevon Energy, Inc., one of North America’s most innovative renewable energy companies, to design and construct a new 190 MWac solar project in Posey County, Indiana. CenterPoint Energy will distribute the energy.

The new solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes. The project will allow CenterPoint Energy to provide clean power to more than 150,000 electric customers in Southwest Indiana. Upon completion, the Posey Solar Project is projected to contribute $1.2 million to Posey County’s GDP annually.

“We are thrilled to work with both Arevon and CenterPoint Energy to deliver a transformational renewable energy project to the people of Indiana,” said Scott Austin, Bechtel’s General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power. “We look forward to applying our more than 75 years of power plant delivery experience to this important project, as well as growing our long-term partnerships.”

Bechtel will lead and deliver the turnkey solar project, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. During construction, Bechtel will employ more than 300 people from the local area including electricians, operators, safety professionals, solar installers, and general laborers, and implement on-the-job training programs for local community residents. Bechtel will also engage the regional supply chain in Indiana and the surrounding states during the execution of the project.

“We are delighted to be working with Bechtel, whose history of power plant construction and global reach are unparalleled,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s Chief Operating Officer. “Bechtel offered a high-quality, competitive solution, and we saw intrinsic value in their in-house engineering capability, self-perform delivery approach, and innovative mindset to help us deliver this important project to CenterPoint Energy.”

Source: Company Press Release