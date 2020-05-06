The firm will undertake a study which will explore the merits of many technical solutions, business and regulatory models to facilitate lower cost solutions and remove commercial barriers

ARENA offers funding to Powerlink’s study to address emerging system strength challenges. (Credit: Powerlink Queensland.)

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has agreed to provide AUD490,629 ($316,184) funding to Powerlink Queensland to address the emerging system strength challenges.

The funding will be used by the company to investigate technical, commercial and regulatory solutions to address system strength challenges.

The firm will undertake a study which will explore the merits of many technical solutions, business and regulatory models to facilitate lower cost solutions and remove commercial barriers.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “system strength is a complex and technical subject that has evolved over time, and this project will help provide a clear and common understanding of the system strength concept, how it can be managed and network implications.

“The ongoing study will aim to help wind and solar developers facing difficulties with grid connection due to limited system strength, and would help reduce project risks, delays and costs.”

Powerlink will explore many existing technology options

According to Powerlink, the system strength has been emerging as a prominent challenge that is impacting renewable generation projects and the National Electricity Market as the energy industry transitions to a lower carbon future.

The project, total worth of $900,000 ($580,032) will explore many existing technology options to manage the system strength and support the integration of renewables into the grid.

It also includes installation of synchronous condensers, changing inverter settings or strengthening transmission infrastructure.

As part of the project, Powerlink is also examining whether the large-scale battery technologies, as well as other storage technologies, can be used to support solar and wind projects to support system strength.

Miller added: “In some cases, developers can be forced to install synchronous condensers as a local source of system strength which can come at a large cost to developers and be project-specific solutions, which are unlikely to be economically efficient.”

Recently, ARENA, on behalf of the Australian Government, has launched an A$70m funding round to help fast track the deployment of large-scale renewable hydrogen capacity in the country.