Hyundai Engineering & Construction bagged $5bn worth EPC packages for the Amiral project. (Credit: HYUNDAI E&C)

Aramco and TotalEnergies have awarded engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for various companies for their $11bn Amiral petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia.

The EPC contracts were given to Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Maire Tecnimont, Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi, Gulf Consolidated Contractors, Mohammed Ali Al-Suwailem Trading & Contracting, Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi & Partners, and Mobarak M. Al Salomi & Partners for Contracting.

TotalEnergies said that the awarding of EPC contracts for main process units and associated utilities signifies the commencement of construction work on the petrochemical project.

A final investment decision on the Amiral petrochemical project was taken by Aramco and TotalEnergies in December 2022. The new petrochemical complex will be integrated with the existing SATORP refinery in Jubail.

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “This landmark opens a new page in our shared history with Aramco, which we are delighted to be associated with once again. This expansion project reinforces the exemplary relationship that our two companies have enjoyed for several decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has won contracts for two EPC packages, worth around $5bn.

The first package is for mixed feed cracker and refinery off gases. This calls for the installation of a mixed feed cracker for producing an additional 1,650 kilo tons per annum (KTA) of ethylene and related industrial gases.

The second package is for utilities, flares, and interconnecting. It is related to installation of facilities that provide utilities like water and electricity to plants, and functions as interconnecting systems that support primary packages within the facilities.

Maire Tecnimont has bagged two contracts worth around $2bn through its subsidiaries Tecnimont and Tecnimont Arabia. The contracts are for two polyethylene units with a nameplate capacity of 500kta each, and the derivative units.

The polyethylene units will be equipped with Advanced Dual Loop technology.

Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi will be responsible for tank farm and SATORP integration, while Gulf Consolidated Contractors has been awarded a contract for transfer pipelines.

Mohammed Ali Al-Suwailem Trading & Contracting will handle industrial support facilities, Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi & Partners will be engaged for site preparation, while Mobarak M. Al Salomi & Partners for Contracting will be responsible for temporary construction facilities.