AquaVenture , a leading multinational developer and provider of sustainable Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) solutions, today announced that AquaVenture shareholders voted to approve the previously announced definitive merger agreement, dated as of December 23, 2019, pursuant to which Culligan will acquire AquaVenture.

At a special meeting held on March 16, 2020, approximately 99.9% of AquaVenture ordinary shares eligible to be voted and voting at the meeting were voted in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, AquaVenture’s shareholders will be entitled to receive $27.10 per share upon the closing of the proposed merger.

The merger, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.