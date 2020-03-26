Apetit is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production

Apetit production facilities to run on wind power, reducing the Group’s CO2 emissions from energy consumption by 29 per cent. (Credit: tookapic from Pixabay)

From 1 April 2020, all the electricity used by Apetit Group will be generated from renewable energy sources. In the future, Apetit’s production facilities will run on wind power. The adoption of renewable energy will reduce the CO2 emissions from Apetit Group’s energy consumption by 29 per cent. Wind power has positive environmental impacts: it reduces the CO2 and particle emissions from energy consumption.

“Apetit’s unique value chain offers a solid foundation for sustainable business. The adoption of wind power at the Kantvik, Säkylä and Pudasjärvi production facilities is a good example of our continuous corporate responsibility work. Reducing our CO2 emissions by almost one-third in April will integrate sustainability more firmly into all of our operations,” says Esa Mäki, Apetit’s CEO.

Kantvik milling plant to run on bioenergy by the end of the year

Minimising the Group’s own climate impacts is an important goal of Apetit’s corporate responsibility programme. The bioenergy plant that will be completed at the Kantvik vegetable oil milling plant at the end of 2020 is another step towards reducing Apetit’s carbon footprint.

“The new bioenergy plant allows our Kantvik plant to move away from fossil fuels. Thanks to the bioenergy plant and the adoption of renewable energy sources, we are making great strides in our corporate responsibility. And next year, we can offer our customers vegetable oil that has been milled using renewable bioenergy,” says Mäki.

Apetit participates in the Energy Efficiency Agreement system of Finnish industries and has committed to implementing the Food and Drink Industry Action Plan. In the Action Plan, the goal for improving the efficiency of energy use is to reduce energy use by 7.5 per cent in 2017–2025.

More information on Apetit Group’s electricity and energy consumption

In 2019, Apetit Group consumed 30,491 MWh of electricity and 69,834 MWh of energy. The adoption of wind power will reduce Apetit Group’s emission intensity by 40 CO2 tonnes. Emission intensity is calculated per one tonne of produced products. The calculated reduction in CO2 emissions is based on Apetit Group’s total energy consumption in 2019 and the emissions and emission coefficients of different energy sources, as reported by energy providers.

Source: Company Press Release