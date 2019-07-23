Anue Water Technologies is rolling out customizable Geo-Membrane coverings for outstanding odor elimination throughout the USA, Canada and the Caribbean region.

Image: Anue Geo-Membrane systems. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Anue is the leading manufacturer of high-efficiency Ozone and Oxygen generation and related systems for the elimination of odor, corrosion and FOG (fat, oil, grease) in municipal and industrial wastewater.

This technology consists of high strength Geo-Membranes fitted with pockets that contain replaceable filter media, custom engineered to fit each application and ensure exceptional broad-spectrum odor control. It can be used in practically any application, such as headworks, tanks, sludge pits, open channels, vessels, manhole covers, truck bays, vertical vents, and fugitive emissions from vent covers. The technology was commercialized in 2011 and is already proven with use in 11 countries by major companies and municipalities. This includes use in industrial, municipal, and food and beverage applications, with case histories from each segment.

The filters are designed to remove all odors, including those from difficult sulfide and ammonia. The system eliminates the need for costly chemicals or scrubber equipment, and greatly reduces labor touch and OSHA risks, paying for itself within 6 – 12 months. Case histories from Fortune 500 end use applications are available upon request.

Anue CEO Paul Turgeon stated, “Anue is pleased to introduce this innovative, thoroughly tested and proven technology in the US, Canada and Caribbean region. These Geo-Membranes provide many more municipal and industrial customers an even lower-cost approach to sustainable odor control. This broadens Anue’s product line to a wider range of odor control solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release