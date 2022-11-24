Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life

Anglo American secures desalinated water supply. (Credit: Ivan Bandura on Unsplash)

Anglo American has secured desalinated water supply for its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile from 2025 – following the signing of an agreement with Aguas Pacífico, a Chilean water desalination and solutions provider – meeting almost half of the mine’s water requirements.

Ruben Fernandes, CEO of Anglo American’s Base Metals business, said: “Anglo American has set an ambition of reducing fresh water abstraction in water scarce regions by 50% by 2030. This agreement – which is the first phase of a larger and longer term integrated water project to eliminate our use of fresh water at our Los Bronces operation – is an important step towards achieving that goal.

“The Central zone of Chile, where Los Bronces is located, has been impacted by a decade-long severe drought and this desalinated water will supply more than 45% of Los Bronces’ needs while also providing clean water to approximately 20,000 people in communities local to the operation”.

Anik Michaud, Group Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainable Impact, said: “Beyond this first phase, we are also planning an innovative swap scheme to provide desalinated water for human consumption in exchange for treated wastewater that will supply our operation. This would allow us to stop drawing any fresh water for Los Bronces – our ultimate goal. This innovative approach not only secures industrial water supply for our Los Bronces operation to sustain copper production, but also benefits local communities with the provision of clean water.”

In this first phase, Anglo American will be supplied with desalinated water from a plant that is being built in the Valparaiso region by Aguas Pacífico. The water will be transported via pipeline to our Las Tortolas plant from where it will be pumped up to the Los Bronces mine. Anglo American will also provide desalinated water to supply the nearby communities of Colina and Til Til, benefiting approximately 20,000 people.

Source: Company Press Release