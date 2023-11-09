Once fully operational, the expanded Lake Lindsay mine operation is expected to produce 5.6 million tonnes of steel-making coal

Queensland grants mining lease for Anglo American's Lake Lindsay coal mine expansion. (Credit: Rolf Dobberstein from Pixabay)

UK-based mining company Anglo American has secured mining lease approval for the expansion of its Lake Lindsay coal mine in Australia.

The mining lease for the coal mine expansion was granted by the Queensland government.

Located in the Bowen Basin in central Queensland, Lake Lindsay is an open cut mine. It is part of the mining company’s Capcoal combined open cut and underground operation.

The lease sets the stage for Anglo American to extend the Lake Lindsay steel-making coal mine operation near Middlemount.

Once fully operational, the expanded Lake Lindsay mine operation is estimated to produce 5.6 million tonnes of steel-making coal for export.

The mining lease is expected to prolong the life of the mine. Besides, it will secure the long-term future of 500 good jobs.

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said: “The granting of this mining lease shows Queensland’s resources industry continues to go from strength to strength.

“It shows there is confidence from major mining companies that are investing in the future of Queensland’s resources industry into the future.

“Steel-making coal is one of our state’s biggest export earners, worth nearly $60 billion in the 12 months to May this year.

“We need steel for construction, domestic appliances, automotive and mechanical equipment, and also for turbines to generate renewable energy on wind farms.”

The Capcoal project is a joint venture (JV) between Anglo American and Mitsui Resources with stakes of 70% and 30%, respectively. It began open cut operations in 1981 and commenced underground mining in 1988.

In addition to the Lake Lindsay operation, the Capcoal project comprises another open cut coal mine, namely Oak Park, and two underground coal mines Grasstree and Aquila.

In February 2022, Anglo American announced that the Aquila coal mine achieved the first longwall shear of steelmaking metallurgical coal.