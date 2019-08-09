Onsite Environmental is a Tennessee-based provider of non-hazardous liquid waste hauling and treatment services

NewHold Enterprises, a holding company focused on long-term ownership and acquisition-led growth of middle-market industrial and services companies, today announced American AllWaste LLC (AllWaste) acquired the assets of Onsite Environmental, Inc. (Onsite), Tennessee’s leading provider of non-hazardous liquid waste hauling and treatment services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Onsite Environmental is a significant step in our goal of building the premiere, non-hazardous liquid waste business in the southeast United States,” said Kevin Charlton, chairman of AllWaste and co-chairman of NewHold. “By partnering with existing management to accelerate Onsite’s growth strategies, we believe we can remain the acquirer of choice for family-owned companies seeking liquidity.”

Onsite broadly covers Tennessee with trucking services and processing facilities. Primary waste types include leachate, grease and grit trap waste, and oily waters. Onsite is also a responsible steward of the environment, with treatment process byproducts reused in agriculture as a beneficial soil amendment approved by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Onsite also produces nearly 500,000 gallons of brown grease per year, which ultimately helps create clean-burning biodiesel.

“Over the past 30 years, Harvey Combs and his team have built Onsite into a market leader throughout Tennessee and much of the Deep South,” said AllWaste CEO Darrell Rogers. “With a management team that possesses more than 60 years of direct waste industry experience, Onsite is well-positioned for growth in all aspects of non-hazardous liquid waste. We are excited to bring them into our family of companies and look forward to rolling up our sleeves with local management to support their continued growth.”

“We are anxious to get started on this new chapter as a member of the American AllWaste family of companies,” said Onsite’s Director of Southeast Operations Gary Shadrick. “The joining of these outstanding companies will provide even greater opportunity and additional resources to continue our focus on industry-leading customer service and environmental stewardship. We are very excited for what the future holds and the synergies this transaction creates.”

