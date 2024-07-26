This project is one of the largest solar sites in Europe. (Credit: Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investments Limited.)

Ameresco Sunel Energy has announced its involvement in the construction of Lightsource bp’s 560MWp Enipeas solar project in Greece. This flagship project, one of the largest solar sites in Europe, underscores Greece’s commitment to sustainable energy and economic resilience.

Ameresco Sunel Energy is a joint venture between Ameresco, a cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Sunel Group, an international solar PV Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor.

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, began operations in the UK in 2010. Since then, the company has developed an installed capacity exceeding 9.5GW of solar projects across 19 markets.

Co-funded by the European Union through the ‘NextGenerationEU’ fund, the Enipeas project is located in the regions of Larissa and Fthiotida. It is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

The project includes Skopia, a 400MWp southern cluster, and Kalithea, a 160MWp northern cluster. Approximately 970,000 photovoltaic modules will be deployed across these clusters. Once operational, the project is projected to generate 0.90TWh of electricity annually, enough to power around 225,000 homes and cut CO 2 emissions by 379,000 tonnes per year.

In its role as the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) provider, Ameresco Sunel Energy is dedicated to ensuring the project’s success through sustainable practices. The company is also committed to local community involvement, having engaged a range of local contractors and service providers, including those for civil works, community liaison, security, environmental services, water supply, and concrete.

Moreover, Ameresco Sunel Energy has arranged housing for its project team in Skopia Village and has donated two tractors to the local communities of Skopia and Kallithea. The company plans to create additional local employment opportunities by hiring more workers, security personnel, and subcontractors for various construction and infrastructure tasks, thereby contributing to regional economic development.