These projects are targeted to be ready to serve customers between next year and 2026

Ameren Missouri plans new solar generation capable of powering more than 95,000 homes. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

Today Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced it intends to acquire or build approximately 550 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, continuing the company’s investment in renewable generation. Combined, the four projects announced today are capable of producing enough energy to supply more than 95,000 average-sized residential homes. These projects are targeted to be ready to serve customers between next year and 2026.

“These projects support our ongoing generation transformation toward more clean energy while maintaining the reliability, resiliency and affordability our customers expect,” said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “In addition, we are taking advantage of new federal incentives that will help us provide renewable energy to our customers at a lower cost.”

Projects in today’s announcement, in order of targeted in-service date, include:

Cass County Solar, a 150-MW project based in Cass County, Illinois , with a targeted in-service date of 2024 to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Savion.

, with a targeted in-service date of 2024 to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Savion. Vandalia Renewable Energy Center, a 50-MW project based in Vandalia, Missouri , to be self-developed by Ameren Missouri with a target in-service date of 2025.

, to be self-developed by Ameren Missouri with a target in-service date of 2025. Split Rail Solar, a 300-MW project based in Warren County, Missouri , with a targeted in-service date of 2026 to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Invenergy.

, with a targeted in-service date of 2026 to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Invenergy. Bowling Green Renewable Energy Center, a 50-MW project based in Bowling Green, Missouri , to be self-developed by Ameren Missouri with a target in-service date of 2026.

Terms of the agreements are confidential.

Reliable Generation Transition

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series fulfilling the company’s long-term generation transformation plan, which ensures reliability and resiliency for customers for years to come.

“Continuing to diversify our generation portfolio – in this case increasing the amount of solar generation – will pay off, especially on those hot summer afternoons,” said Ajay Arora, senior vice president and chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri.

To support the reliable transition, Ameren Missouri is siting new generation projects across Missouri and Illinois and is exploring future options in surrounding states.

Impact Beyond Energy

The announced projects are expected to take full advantage of available incentives, which lower the overall costs to customers. The construction and ongoing operations of all four facilities will also help boost local economies.

“Bringing new jobs and opportunities to these communities is an incredibly rewarding part of our work,” Birk says. “It’s part of the multiplier effect projects of this scale will have. Solar facilities do so much more than create energy. We’ve seen in other communities across the state that by their presence alone, they create interest and open career paths into entirely new fields.”

The projects announced today are part of the company’s planned addition of 2,800 MW in new renewable generation by 2030, which are included in its comprehensive plan to safeguard long-term energy reliability and resiliency for Missourians. The plan also aligns with Ameren’s companywide net-zero carbon emissions goal to 2045. This goal includes both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, including other greenhouse gas emissions of methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur hexafluoride. Ameren is also targeting a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and an 85% carbon emissions reduction by 2040, based on 2005 levels.

Source: Company Press Release