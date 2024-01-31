Under the terms of the PPA, Amazon will offtake a total of 473MW from the Scottish offshore wind facility once it becomes operational later in 2024 and the procured renewable energy will be enough to power an equivalent of more than 650,000 UK households every year

Amazon signs PPA with Engie to procure 473MW clean energy from the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland. (Credit: ENGIE)

Amazon has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with French utility company Engie to procure clean energy from the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Under the terms of the PPA, Amazon will offtake a total of 473MW from the Scottish offshore wind facility once it becomes operational later this year.

The procured renewable energy will be enough to power an equivalent of more than 650,000 UK households every year.

According to Amazon, the capacity from the Scottish offshore wind farm will support its goal of powering all operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Amazon Web Services EMEA energy director Lindsay McQuade said: “We are on track to meet our ambitious goal of powering our global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and in 2022, 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was attributable to renewable energy sources.

“Projects like Moray West will play a critical role in decarbonising Amazon’s operations and the UK grid, with this agreement demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to this ambition.”

Located in the Moray Firth in the northeast of Scotland, the Moray West offshore wind project is principally owned by Ocean Winds with a small minority stake held by Ignitis Renewables.

Ocean Winds is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Engie and EDP Renewables formed in 2019.

Currently under construction, the fully consented Moray West project will feature 60 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of 14.7MW.

The Scottish offshore wind farm is projected to inject up to £500m into the local Scottish economy throughout its lifespan.

Besides, the Moray West offshore wind project will generate and support over 1,000 jobs in Scotland, with 70 long-term operational roles during its construction phases.

Engie renewables and energy management senior executive vice-president Paulo Almirante said: “Moray West reflects our strategy to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through investing in renewable generation technologies.

“Furthermore, the innovative character of this CPPA shows that it is possible to create, together with Amazon, the conditions to achieve the UK objectives of renewables deployment and net zero economy.”