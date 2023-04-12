Combined under Alpha Safety, NFT and PSC will provide a broad array of unique, safety products and services across radioactive material handling, advanced manufacturing, and integrated project services, such as measurement and characterisation

Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay

Alpha Safety Holdings, LLC (“Alpha Safety”) is pleased to announce it has acquired Pajarito Scientific Corporation (“Pajarito,” “PSC,” or the “Company”) and will combine the Company with its subsidiary NucFil, LLC (“NucFil” or “NFT”).

The combined businesses will operate together under the Alpha Safety platform, and the partnership will enhance the collective companies’ expertise and capabilities to support safety critical initiatives within the nuclear cleanup, national security, and energy markets.

Founded in 1986 as a technology transfer from Los Alamos National Laboratory, PSC was acquired in 1997 by BNFL Instruments LTD and later acquired in 2007 by David Heath and Martin Clapham. Based in Santa Fe, NM, the Company provides equipment and services related to nuclear material characterization, criticality accident monitoring alarm systems (CAAS), modular panel containment systems, specialty ventilation systems, and other highly engineered products and technical services which help ensure the safe operations of its DOE, DOD, and commercial nuclear customers.

PSC will continue to operate from its current locations with ongoing leadership from Martin Clapham, Chief Science Officer, and Jeremy Heath, Vice President, and in cooperation with the Alpha Safety leadership team including Terry Wickland, CEO, Marc Rood, EVP Business Development and Strategy, and Mike Cornelius, VP of Finance. CEO David Heath will transition to an advisory role.

Combined under Alpha Safety, NFT and PSC will provide a broad array of unique, safety products and services across radioactive material handling, advanced manufacturing, and integrated project services, such as measurement and characterization. Alpha Safety will continue to support customers across mission-critical cleanup and remediation projects, national security initiatives, and commercial nuclear, including advanced and small modular reactors.

“I am excited to partner with NFT Inc for the next phase of Pajarito’s growth. Terry Wickland and his team at NFT share the same values we have always embraced at Pajarito while supporting our partners in nuclear operations, and together, our teams can help solve even more of the industry’s greatest challenges”, commented David Heath, majority owner of Pajarito Scientific Corporation.

Terry Wickland, CEO of Alpha Safety and NFT, added, “Both NFT and PSC were founded at similar times in the industry’s history, and we have long admired PSC’s technology and expertise as we grew on similar timelines. This acquisition combines our distinctive capabilities to support safety critical processes and advance important initiatives. Together we provide a complementary offering of innovative technologies, products, and technical services that are unique to the industry.”

Source: Company Press Release