Facility Expansion Addresses Customer Demand for Aligned’s Adaptive and Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

Image: Aligned Energy’s DFW-01 Data Center, Dallas. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Aligned Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise and managed service providers, announces an 8 MW expansion of its Dallas, Texas-area data center, DFW-01. The expansion at the 19-acre campus, which at full build-out will support a 375,000 square-foot, 60 MW facility, is in response to rising customer demand for Aligned’s adaptive and intelligent infrastructure solutions.

“The expansion of our Dallas data center underscores our commitment to enabling our customers’ success by providing businesses with a high-performance, adaptive data center platform that is dynamically scalable, efficient and reliable,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. “Our platform is focused on helping companies deliver greater business value with less costly energy and infrastructure resources, and our Dallas facility’s sustainability profile is further elevated as the State of Texas becomes a national leader in renewable power options.”

Aligned was founded on the premise of solving the world’s toughest challenges associated with data center infrastructure, energy consumption and water usage. Because the Texas Electricity Grid (ERCOT) is the only self-contained electric power grid in the U.S. that serves a single state, businesses that collocate at Aligned’s Dallas data center take advantage of costs per kW that are significantly less compared to the national average. Moreover, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Texas is the national leader in electric sector decarbonization. Last year, the state led the nation in adding renewable power capacity, including wind and solar, which for Aligned’s customers, presents powerful opportunities for them to achieve their sustainability goals.

Aligned’s carrier-neutral Tier III Dallas data center accommodates variable standard and high power densities, up to 50kW per rack, to support high-performance computing demands. The facility offers an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), while the company’s innovative Delta3 cooling solution consumes up to 85 percent less water and up to 80 percent less energy than traditional facilities, reducing natural resource use and customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Dallas-Fort Worth data center market has grown steadily in the past five years. In addition to affordable power and access to renewable energy resources, financial services organizations, technology companies and managed services providers are drawn by the region’s affordable real estate and aggressive tax incentives. Aligned’s total footprint is now more than 1.6 million square feet across its facilities in Ashburn, Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City.

Source: Company Press Release