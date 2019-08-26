The KRL Property is located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, adjacent to Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr Gold project

Image: Alianza has an option to earn a 100% interest in the property. Photo: Courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Alianza Minerals reports that crews have commenced exploration targeting high-grade gold vein mineralization at the KRL Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Initial sampling in 2018 returned high-grade gold values from the KRL showing, including 122 g/t gold from a 50 cm-wide quartz vein. The KRL Property is located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, adjacent to Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr Gold project. The property lies near the junction of McLymont Creek and the Iskut River, approximately 5 km from the McLymont Creek and Forrest Kerr power generation plants. Road access exists less than 2 km from the property boundary.

“Our 2019 program at KRL is focussing on establishing the context of the high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins identified at the KRL showing by previous workers,” stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza Minerals. “Geological mapping and soil and rock geochemical sampling will investigate the potential for additional and more extensive veining and for additional styles of mineralization at this early stage project which was recently acquired by Alianza.”

Previous work at KRL dates back to the late 1980’s and includes hand trenching of quartz veins 10 – 100 cm in width (generally 10-50 cm wide) and exposed for as much as 60 metres on strike before becoming obscured under talus. Results of this historic work include a series of five samples, collected on one-metre spacings yielding 56.01, 35.93, 122.86, 194.23 and 64.04 g/t gold over 50-70 cm (trench 1). Another vein, sampled approximately 10 metres to the northwest, returned 248.1 g/t gold over its 10 cm width, and another at 229.47 g/t gold from a nearby 10 cm sample. At least 11 veins have been identified over a 400 m by 600 m area. Most veins are steeply-dipping with a north-westerly strike.

The 2019 program will investigate areas west and north of known mineralization, which is largely located above treeline. Prospecting, mapping and soil geochemical sampling will target prospective areas, especially where overburden and vegetation may obscure mineralization. This work will try to identify further vein mineralization as well as potential for additional styles of mineralization known to exist in the Golden Triangle. It is expected that it will take crews 10 days to execute the program. One of the key goals of this exploration program is to determine if the project has potential to expand the area of known high grade mineralization which would make it more attractive to potential earn-in partners.

Alianza has an option to earn a 100% interest in the property by conducting $2.25 million in exploration on the property over 5 years, issuing 800,000 shares of Alianza staged over five years (100,000 shares already issued), and by making staged cash payments totalling $250,000 over four years to prospector Bernie Kreft.

Source: Company Press Release