Alfa Laval wins refinery orders (Credit: Pixabay/SatyaPrem)

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won two orders for air coolers and shell and tube heat exchangers, to be installed in a refinery in Russia. The orders have a total value of approximately SEK 200 million and were booked late December in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The orders comprise Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers which will be used for different cooling applications in the refinery process.

“I am very pleased to start the year by announcing yet another order for our OLMI heat exchangers, booked late in December,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. “These heat exchangers can withstand high pressure and temperatures and thereby they are both reliable and efficient.”

Source: Company Press Release