Image: Alfa Laval wins SEK 110 million natural gas order. Photo; courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 110 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval Niagara’s air cooler systems which will be used as part of a refrigeration system to separate the natural gas into its individual pure component streams – ethane, propane and butane.

“Safety is key in all industrial processes and extremely important in the demanding applications in natural gas treatment. Our reliable air cooler systems are recognized for their safe performance which gives peace of mind to our customers in the gas industry,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

