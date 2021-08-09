Alcoa is one of the world’s largest bauxite miners with seven global mines in Australia, Brazil, Guinea and Saudi Arabia

Alcoa signs 5-year tailings solution contract with K2fly. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay )

K2fly Limited (K2F or the Company) is delighted to announce that Alcoa USA Corp (Alcoa) has signed a 5- year Tailings Management SaaS contract to roll out to 7 sites globally. This represents the first phase of a potential global roll out of the Tailings solution. Alcoa is one of the world’s largest bauxite miners with seven global mines in Australia, Brazil, Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Alcoa owns and operate two mines in Western Australia and two in Brazil. Alcoa has earned global recognition for a comprehensive approach to sustainability and responsible mining practices.

Nic Pollock, K2fly’s Chief Commercial Officer, said that “We are proud to be expanding our relationship with Alcoa to deliver a second solution that contributes to Alcoa’s ESG commitments around Tailings.”

This contract, along with previously announced contracts or purchase orders, demonstrates increasing demand for K2fly’s tailings solution following the acquisition of Decipher for Mining in March 2021. As more companies commit to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) we are likely to see continued growth in this solution.

All 28 members of the ICMM are committed to this standard. Companies that commit to the standard are expected to have solutions in place by August 2023. The standard is not limited to ICMM members and is accessible to the whole industry. Alco is the third member of the ICMM to commit to the K2fly Dams Tailings solution. K2F is cautiously optimistic that the solution developed with Decipher for Mining to meet these newly agreed standards will be a significant contributor in this arena and is actively pursuing opportunities with both existing clients and prospective clients. K2F’s acquisition of Decipher for Mining earlier this year was based upon this proposition.

Source: Company Press Release