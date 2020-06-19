OnePM is a technical solution that allows companies to easily consolidate, structure, and augment Master Data to build optimal asset maintenance strategies

Albemarle selects ARMS Reliability’s OnePM software. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Albemarle has selected ARMS Reliability’s Asset Strategy Management tool, OnePM, to rapidly develop and deploy new maintenance strategies for the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture’s Lithium Hydroxide plant in Kemerton, Western Australia. Albemarle holds a 60% interest in that Joint Venture.

This marks ARMS Reliability’s first engagement by Albemarle. OnePM is a technical solution that allows companies to easily consolidate, structure, and augment Master Data to build optimal asset maintenance strategies, connect and quickly deploy those strategies to their EAM system, and monitor the strategies in a dynamic environment to ensure optimal asset performance is sustained over time.

ARMS Reliability’s CEO Jason Apps said, “We’re pleased to welcome Albemarle to the growing community of OnePM users and look forward to supporting them through the Asset Strategy Management process.”

Construction on the Kemerton facility kicked off last year and it will be one of the largest lithium plants in Western Australia once completed.

Source: Company Press Release