Akobo Minerals announces completion of processing plant and commencement of commissioning. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Akobo Minerals AB (publ), (Euronext and Frankfurt: AKOBO, OTCQX: AKOBF), the Scandinavian-based Ethiopian gold exploration and mining company, provided an operational update marking the successful completion of its processing plant construction and the commencement of commissioning activities.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Completion of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), diesel infrastructure, electrical work, and piping

Phased commissioning initiated at site in collaboration with Universal Power Africa and Solo Resources

Successful synchronisation, testing and operation of all generators

Mill commissioned and running, conveyer belts and crusher in process today

Advancement towards low grade gold processing in July, with gold ore expected to be reached in Eastern Winze shortly

STRATEGIC ACHIEVEMENTS

Engagement of seasoned industry player DRA Global to support in enhancing mining operations efficiency and reducing operational risks. With over 40 years of experience in the mining sector, DRA Global brings extensive expertise in optimizing mine and processing plant operations, ensuring a smooth transition to revenue generation. In particular, DRA subsidiary Minopex has developed an impressive track record operating more than 46 sites, across base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities

Sourcing and logistics partnerships in place with 3rd Party Procurement Enterprises, Airland Logistics, and DRA Global

License received from Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority facilitating independent fuel sourcing and transportation, bolstered by a direct agreement with the National Oil Company

Updated mine plan forecasts substantial revenue potential and EBITDA improvement within the initial operational phase

Restructuring of debt obligations through conversion of convertible debt to equity, resulting in a streamlined financial structure with Monetary Metals

GOVERNMENTAL SUPPORT

Akobo Minerals acknowledges the invaluable support received from the Ministry of Mines and other governmental bodies throughout the construction and commissioning phases. Their collaboration has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

KEY COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

A ‘de-risked’ project

Segele gold ore body reached underground

Processing plant in commissioning phase

Significant cash flow to be generated

Excitement around exploration activities following promising initial findings

Ambition of developing world class deposits of 1.5 to 2 M oz

Company has a first mover advantage, with expansion opportunities identified