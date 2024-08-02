Akkuyu NPP specialists complete concreting of foundation slab of pump station of Unit No. 3. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Concreting of the foundaton slab of pump station of Akkuyu NPP Unit No. 3 (which is being built by Rosatom State Corporation in Türkiye).

The slab foundaton was divided into 8 blocks. Each of them included 4 to 10 concreting stages, depending on their complexity. The concrete volume was almost 20 000 cubic meters, and about 2 000 tons of rebars were used to ensure the maximum strength and reliability of the slab. The weight of the embedded parts installed inside the foundation slab structure, which will constitute a part of a single process unit during operation of the pump station, exceeded 65 tins.

“The uniqueness of the foundation slab structure is that each concreting stage required tailor-made engineering preparation. All stages had a complex geometric configuration and differed from each other. The slab body, for instance, provides for suction elements for four main pump units. A steel dismountable auxiliary scaffoling structrue of suction pipes was developed within the scope of an individual design specially for Akkuyu NPP. Its weight was 212.5 tons. The weight of support scaffoling system of the suction pipes was 30.5 tons. An ultra-strong concrete was used for concreting. Russian and Turkish specialists ensured high-strength connections between all parts and elements. 350 Russian and Turkish specialists were engaged in the works”, – noted Sergei Butckikh, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC.