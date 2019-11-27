Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications work for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder and Ringhorne assets

Image: Aker has secures maintenance and modifications services contract for Vår Energi. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Vår Energi has awarded Aker Solutions a three-year frame agreement for maintenance and modification services, with an option for two additional years. Photo: Vår Energi

Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications work for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder and Ringhorne assets for 19 years.

“We look forward to continuing our great cooperation with Vår Energi,” said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects at Aker Solutions. “The new contract award shows that our focus on HSSE and delivering top quality services is valued by our clients.”

The work will be managed from Aker Solutions’ office in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication will be carried out at the company’s facility in Egersund. Other locations may be involved.

The value of the contract will be determined by future call-offs by the operator and license partners. However, based on company estimates, Aker Solutions will book about NOK 600 million as order intake in the fourth quarter.