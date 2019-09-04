With Aker Solutions' intelligent subsea approach, the time it takes to generate optimal subsea field layouts can be cut by 75 percent and the cost of field development capex can be halved

Image: Aker Solutions launches intelligent subsea to accelerate offshore developments and maximise performance. Photo: courtesy of Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions today launches its Intelligent Subsea offering designed to accelerate field development and maximize performance.

The industry has standardized, simplified and reduced the size of equipment in recent years, but a further step-change is needed to drive a sustainable future for the subsea industry and the world it serves.

With Aker Solutions’ intelligent subsea approach, the time it takes to generate optimal subsea field layouts can be cut by 75 percent and the cost of field development capex can be halved. Accelerated field development is achieved by combining Aker Solutions’ modular, optimized and configurable subsea equipment with automated design which can reduce engineering hours by up to 70 percent.

Intelligent Subsea addresses the current and future needs of subsea production by combining three core value propositions:

Adopting an integrated approach to field design where both the subsea and topside systems are optimized and concepts can be rapidly developed with the aid of advanced digital tools

Standardized and digitally-enabled products that can be rapidly configured to customers’ needs and are delivered with accelerated timelines – reducing the time to first production

Maximized life of field performance with enhanced recovery and extend field life enabled by condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and simplified system enhancement as the field matures

“Digitalization of our work process and new applications are transforming field design, radically accelerating development and delivering actionable insight to maximize performance through the life of a field,” said Aker Solutions Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo. “Our system thinking and intelligent solutions are a revolution in subsea developments. Intelligent Subsea is enhancing recovery, saving cost and increasing value through life of field.”

“With our industry-leading all-electric and subsea gas compression technology, we extended the frontier for subsea production. We believe Intelligent Subsea will set a new frontier for customer value in projects around the world,” said Araujo.

Source: Company Press Release