The scope includes reception, dismantling and recycling of three offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields

Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award. (Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor)

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on March 18, 2021, where Aker Solutions announced receiving a letter of intent for decommissioning work in Norway. Aker Solutions has now formally signed a sizeable award with Heerema Marine Contractors.

The scope includes reception, dismantling and recycling of three offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields. The objective is to recycle about 98 percent of the steel and materials.

The award will booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million.

Source: Company Press Release