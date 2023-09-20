Shell, as technical service provider to Gassco, has executed an option to extend a framework agreement for another four years, or until September 2028

Aker Solutions earns Nyhamna M&M extension. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has secured a sizeable1) contract from Shell to provide brownfield modifications services and maintenance support for the Nyhamna facility in Norway.

Shell, as technical service provider to Gassco, has executed an option to extend a framework agreement for another four years, or until September 2028. The scope of the contract includes maintenance and modification services on the onshore Nyhamna natural gas processing plant in Aukra. The plant serves the Ormen Lange field and is connected to the Polarled pipeline in the Norwegian Sea.

Aker Solutions has, since 2007, delivered projects and provided services to the Nyhamna facility, where gas first arrives onshore before it transports to the UK.

“This contract will be included in our already strong backlog built on long-term customer relations. We’re pleased that Shell is giving us renewed trust to be its main contractor on this significant facility, and look forward to continuing the successful collaboration,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Life Cycle, Aker Solutions.

The contract is of significance to the over 150 Aker Solutions’ employees in Kristiansund.

“This extension secures work for our employees on site at Nyhamna, our engineering office in Kristiansund, and it will provide ripple effects to local subcontractors and others,” said Eikeseth.

The contract will be booked as part of Aker Solutions’ third-quarter order intake.

1) Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.

Source: Company Press Release