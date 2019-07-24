The preliminary estimates showed that the size of the discovery ranges between 13 and 32 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil

Image: The preliminary estimates showed 13 and 32 million Sm3 of recoverable oil. Photo: Courtesy of Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay.

Aker BP has announced making an oil discovery in the northeast of the Alvheim field in the North Sea.

As the operator of production licence 442, Aker has completed the wildcat well 25/2-21 located at Alvheim field in the North Sea.

The well was drilled approximately 40km northeast of the Alvheim field in the central part of the North Sea, and about 200km northwest of Stavanger.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1170m below the sea surface and was ended in rocks from the Oligocene age, with a water depth of 110 metres at the site. The well was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

According to the company, the primary and secondary exploration targets assigned for the well were to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Early Miocene period.

The well 25/2-21 encountered an oil column in the primary exploration target of about 28m in sand layers with extremely good reservoir quality. The oil/water contact was not encountered.

The secondary exploration target comprised a water-bearing sand layer of approximately 12m, along with good reservoir quality.

The preliminary estimates showed that the size of the discovery ranges between 13 and 32 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil.

However, the flow potential and recovery rate of the discovery are not certain and are required to be clarified before the preparation of a possible development plan.

The company said that the well was not formation-tested, while extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out. The exploration marks the ninth well in the production licence 442, which was awarded in APA 2006.

Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility will now be moved on to the Norwegian Sea to drill wildcat well 6608/6-1 in production licence 762, for which Aker BP is the operator.

In June 2019, Aker completed the drilling of wildcat well 15/6-16 S, located approximately 10kms north of the Gina Krog field and 220kms west of Stavanger in the central part of the North Sea.

The well was proved to be dry.