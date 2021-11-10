The size of the oil discovery as per preliminary calculations has been shown to be nearly 0.8 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent

Aker BP used the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility for drilling the 24/12-7 well. (Credit: Cavernia/Wikimedia Commons)

Aker BP has made a minor oil discovery in production licence 1041 in the Norwegian North Sea following the drilling of wildcat well 24/12-7, nearly 17km southwest of the company-operated Bøyla field.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), the well intersected the Hermod Formation in the primary exploration target in a thickness of nearly 75m.

The wildcat well proved the presence of a 38m oil column in a total of 20m of sandstone, with reservoir properties said to be ranging from very good to extremely good. The well is located 230km west of Stavanger.

NPD stated that the oil/water contact at a depth of 2,132m below sea level was confirmed with pressure points.

In the secondary exploration target, the 24/12-7 well intersected a total of 34m of aquiferous sandstone that has good reservoir properties in the Heimdal Formation.

The discovery’s size as per preliminary calculations shows nearly 0.8 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent.

The license partners do not consider the discovery to be commercial and the wildcat well has been now permanently plugged and abandoned.

There was no formation testing for the well, however, data acquisition was carried out. 24/12-7 is the first exploration well to be drilled in production licence 1041, which was awarded in APA 2019.

The wildcat well was drilled to 2,275m in measured vertical depth below sea level by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility. Contained in water depth of 118m, the well was terminated in the Heimdal Formation.

Aker BP holds an operating stake of 55% in production licence 1041. The other license partners include Neptune Energy Norge with 30% and Lundin Energy Norway with a 15% stake.

Earlier this month, Aker BP said that the entire Ærfugl field is now in production. The Ærfugl field is located in the Norwegian Sea, where it produces through a tie-back to the Skarv field floating production storage and offloading (FPSO).