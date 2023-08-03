The three natural gas liquefaction trains that make up NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1 will use the liquefaction equipment supplied by Air Products

The Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1 will use Air Products’ heat exchangers and other liquefaction equipment. (Credit: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.)

Air Products has been engaged by Bechtel Energy for delivering its proprietary liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment for Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas.

Bechtel Energy is the EPC contractor for NextDecade’s LNG export facility located at the Port of Brownsville.

The three natural gas liquefaction trains that make up the Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1 will use the liquefaction equipment supplied by Air Products. Put together, the trains will be designed to produce nearly 17.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Bechtel Energy president Paul Marsden said: “We’re proud to partner with Air Products, who like Bechtel bring a proven track record of excellence to the Rio Grande LNG project.

“Using Air Products’ state-of-the-art liquefaction technology, we look forward to delivering an exactingly engineered, world-class plant that will enable NextDecade to produce lower carbon-intensive LNG, contributing to energy security and supporting the energy transition.”

Air Products said that its coil-wound heat exchangers (CWHEs) and AP-C3MR LNG Process technology have been chosen for the project due to their established reliability in large-scale LNG production. The CWHEs will be produced at the company’s LNG equipment manufacturing facility located in Port Manatee, Florida.

Air Products chief operating officer Samir Serhan said: “Air Products’ LNG processes and equipment provide for low emissions and carbon intensity with the AP-C3MR LNG Process being the industry standard and used to produce more LNG than any other process in the world.

“Additionally, this project enables us to further support the growing North American LNG market.”

Last month, NextDecade took a positive final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG facility, which is supported by $18.4bn project financing. Subsequently, a notice to proceed (NTP) was issued to Bechtel Energy to start construction.

Overall, the Rio Grande LNG project is planned to have a capacity of 27MTPA with the addition of two trains in a later phase.