US-based industrial gases company, Air Products has secured a contract to provide its LNG technology, equipment and related process license and advisory services for the Mozambique LNG project.

The LNG project is a natural gas liquefaction facility on the Afungi peninsula in Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique.

Air Products has secured the contract from EPC contractor CCS JV, which is formed by a joint venture comprised of affiliates of Saipem, McDermott and Chiyoda.

Under the contract, Air Products will be responsible for the supply of two of its coil wound main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHE) for the project.

MCHEs will be built at Port Manatee manufacturing facility

Air Products executive vice president Samir Serhan said: “Air Products’ expertise in LNG is well regarded by the industry and we are pleased to have been selected for this project.

“Our LNG business is encouraged by the activity in the market and customers should know that Air Products’ expanded manufacturing facility is capable of addressing their LNG technological needs anywhere in the world.”

The two LNG heat exchangers will be manufactured at Air Products’ LNG manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida and will be shipped on the Afungi Peninsula in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The industrial gases company said that the MCHEs will be operated as part of the two LNG production trains which have combined nameplate capacity to produce about 13 million tonnes annum liquified natural gas in total from the Golfinho/Atum natural gas fields in Mozambique.

The MCHEs will be built at Port Manatee, Florida manufacturing facility, which was opened in January 2014.

In February last year, Air Products has secured a contract to provide its LNG technology, equipment, and related process license for the $10bn Golden Pass LNG export project in Texas.