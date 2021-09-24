Agrimin is currently advancing the approvals and project financing phase of the Mackay Potash Project

WA Government’s lead agency will provide project facilitation assistance to the Mackay Potash Project.(Credit: Katarzyna Kosianok from Pixabay)

Agrimin Limited (ASX: AMN) (“Agrimin” or “the Company”) announces that the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (“JTSI”) will act as the lead agency for the Mackay Potash Project. JTSI is the WA Government’s lead agency for major resource proposals and will provide project facilitation assistance to the Mackay Potash Project.

The majority of the final approvals required for the Mackay Potash Project are managed by the WA Government, emphasising the importance of Lead Agency Status and the streamlining of the approvals process.

Agrimin is currently advancing the approvals and project financing phase of the Mackay Potash Project, with a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) targeted for mid-2022. The Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) remains the critical path item to reaching an FID.

All environmental studies designed to support the EIA have been completed and the Environmental Review Document (“ERD”) has been recently submitted to the WA Environmental Protection Authority (“EPA”) for its review. The EPA’s acceptance of the ERD and the public review period are the next key steps in the EIA timeline. The Mackay Potash Project remains on track for Ministerial Approval in mid-2022.

Mark Savich, CEO of Agrimin said: “Lead Agency Status highlights the strategic importance of the Mackay Potash Project and reinforces the WA Government’s conviction in supporting a new Sulphate of Potash industry.

“Development of the Mackay Potash Project will underpin significant investment in regional infrastructure extending from Lake Mackay to Wyndham Port, as well as create long-term job opportunities for several of WA’s most remote communities.

“We look forward to working with JTSI to ensure the streamlining of our final project approvals as we advance toward an FID.”

Source: Company Press Release