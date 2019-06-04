Aggreko today announces that it has partnered with National Grid U.S. to complete the installation of a 2MW/3.8MWh battery storage system in Pulaski, New York.

Image: Aggreko and National Grid U.S. will install a 2MW/3.8MWh battery storage system in New York. Photo: Image by Barrie Taylor from Pixabay.

The system, which is the first of its kind in National Grid’s U.S. service area, will provide supplementary electricity load relief to the utility’s customers at peak times, enhancing grid stability in the upstate New York area.

The system has been designed by Aggreko to handle 2MW of customer demand, which is the equivalent of powering approximately 1,600 homes for up to two hours. The project is being unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event today at National Grid’s Pulaski, N.Y. site, with speakers including National Grid New York President John Bruckner; NY-BEST Executive Director Dr. William Acker; Aggreko Managing Director Karim Wazni; and other dignitaries.

The project will allow National Grid to maintain grid stability and continue working toward achieving a clean energy future for New York, as well as attaining broader state-wide goals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has pledged to deploy 1,500 megawatts of energy storage by 2025.

The energy storage resource is expected to help lower energy costs for National Grid’s customers in upstate New York, increasing the reliability of the grid and modernising its distribution network, while deferring infrastructure and system upgrades. The fact that the company is able to defer adding extra capacity to its energy network also lessens the company’s emissions over the lifetime of the storage system.

Karim Wazni, Managing Director of Aggreko’s Microgrid and Storage Solutions (AMSS) business, said: “We are excited to partner with National Grid on our first project in New York. National Grid selected us based on our extensive experience and cost-effective solutions. We look forward to combining our knowledge in innovative energy storage solutions with National Grid’s customer-driven clean energy programs to reduce peak demand charges for upstate New York customers.”

National Grid New York President John Bruckner, said: “This project will enable us to provide our upstate New York customers with cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable energy. We are committed to supporting clean energy technology to meet our carbon reduction goals. Aggreko’s expert engineers have worked with our team seamlessly, taking into account our specific challenges to make sure we have in place a storage system that best suits our needs.”

Source: Company Press Release