The 1.5GW Utsira Nord zone is one of the two offshore areas offered by the Norwegian government in a licensing round for renewable energy projects

Agder Energi joins forces with the GIG to pursue Norwegian floating offshore wind opportunity. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

Agder Energi and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) have entered into a partnership to bid for a floating offshore wind project at the Utsira Nord zone in Norway’s part of the North Sea.

The 1.5GW Utsira Nord zone is one of the two offshore areas for which the Norwegian government is seeking licensing applications for renewable energy production. The other area is Sørlige Nordsjø II.

According to GIG, the Utsira Nord area is appropriate for developing floating offshore wind capacity, due to its deep waters, location near industrial energy users, and strong wind conditions.

The Utsira Nord zone is located to the west of Haugesund and is spread over an area of 1,010km2. As the average depth of the area is 267m, it is suitable only for floating wind power technology.

GIG alongside Norwegian utility Agder Energi aims to help the Norwegian government reach its net zero target in 2050.

The partnership also intends to promote growth in the Norwegian offshore wind supply chain, fuel innovation in the country’s energy markets, while opening up high-skilled local jobs.

Agder Energi CEO Steffen Syvertsen said: “In addition to providing an important contribution to Norway’s renewable energy capacity, offshore wind represents a significant opportunity for Norway in terms of creating jobs and increased supplier activity.

“Norway has strong offshore industrial expertise, which can be applied in the emerging floating wind industry.

“With the extensive experience Green Investment Group brings in offshore wind development worldwide, and floating wind in particular, we can help Norway create a world class offshore wind industry.”

GIG’s potential cumulative capacity for floating offshore wind is 4.5GW. This includes partnerships to co-develop floating offshore wind in South Korea (2.3GW), Japan (1.9GW), and France (270MW).

GIG UK and Europe head Edward Northam said: “Norway has vast potential for floating offshore wind development, and we are delighted to be participating in the upcoming licensing round with Agder Energi.

“Agder Energi’s Norwegian energy market expertise and regional presence combined with GIG’s global floating offshore wind and infrastructure experience make for a strong partnership that can drive forward the floating offshore wind sector and provide a launch pad for Norway’s supply chain to engage with the global floating offshore wind opportunity.”