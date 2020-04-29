Multi financial institutions and equity partners from India & the Middle East are providing funding for the project

AFRY India secures design consultancy services contract for 1200MW IREPSP in India. (Credit: Pixabay/McElroy)

AFRY India, an engineering, design and advisory company, has secured a design consultancy services contract for 1.2GW Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Pumped Storage Project in India.

The $2.5m contract was awarded by Greenko Energy Projects, a renewable IPP company in India.

AFRY India said: “Pinnapuram 1200MW IREPSP is one of the most awaited & significant assignments that has been achieved soon after the formation of AFRY.

“Pinnapuram IREPSP is prestigious, and the first IREPSP in the region, and we are delighted by winning this project. This is an ideal reference to multiple IPPs and state utilities for their various upcoming Pumped Storage Projects.

“This project will set the benchmark in our credentials for upcoming PSPs in the region, says Sai Seela, Managing Director, AFRY India.”

Located in Pinnapuram village of Andhra Pradesh state in India, the project has upper and lower reservoirs surrounded by 9.6km long, 42m high rockfill dam and power intake.

The project is also surrounded by pumping intake, water ways with six tunnels and penstock pipes, a subsurface power house complex, housing 8 no’s of variable speed reversible TG units.

AFRY India to provide detailed design services for civil works of the project

The firm said that the teams within the business area hydro, will provide the detailed design services for civil works of the project, which is claimed to be first of its kind Pumped Storage project to be developed by an IPP in India.

