B.Grimm Power, one of South East Asia’s largest private power producers, have awarded AFRY with an Owner’s Engineer services assignment for six gas-fired cogeneration power plant projects in Rayong, Chonburi & Ang Thong provinces in Thailand. Construction of the first project started in May and the remaining projects will start before the end of the year.

The six projects are located across four site locations serving industrial power and heat customers in Laem Chanang, Amata City, Asia Rayong and World Food Valley Industrial Estates. A total of 14 gas turbines, 14 HRSGs, 7 steam turbines and balance of plant equipment will be installed, with a combined electrical output of approximately 1,000 MW.

AFRY’s assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site supervision services, quality assurance and control and commissioning super vision. The overall duration for AFRY’s services is about three years.

“We are very pleased to continue our good co-operation with B.Grimm in executing these important projects. Including these projects, we have now been Owner’s Engineer for construction of over 20 thermal and renewable power plants for B.Grimm over the last ten years, showing our long-term commitment to our key clients in the region” says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of AFRY.

